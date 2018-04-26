Comments
At many colleges and universities, the deadline for admitted students to put down a deposit is right around the corner — some as early as Tuesday. With that in mind, Forbes has ranked its best value colleges in America for this year, and three colleges from Michigan made the list:
- University of Michigan
-Ann Arbor
-Ranking: 34
-Tuition: $13,856
- Michigan State University
-Lansing
-Ranking: 129
-Tuition: $13,560
- Michigan Technological University
-Houghton
-Ranking: 177
-Tuition: $14,286
