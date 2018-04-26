(CBS Detroit) An NFL player who happens to be a Detroit Native is giving back to the city in a big way.

Baltimore Raven lineman Carl Davis hopes to make a difference in the lives of kids from his hometown. The 26-year-old has three events planned to uplift Detroit kids during his offseason.

Davis will kick-off his hometown give back with a Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 5, from 8am-2pm, to revitalize the dilapidated football field and surrounding area adjacent to his childhood alma mater; McKenzie Elementary-Middle School.

McKenzie’s football field was built for the former MacKenzie High School, but shortly after the field was completed the high school was torn down, and the field was left for vandals.

Davis, who has already begun recruiting Cleanup Day volunteers, is looking for at least 100 volunteers on May 5 to help him clean up debris, make repairs and revitalize the football field at McKenzie for K-8 athletes.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help Carl on Cleanup Day can sign up via email at EventsB1M@gmail.com.

Davis is also hosting two other events including a free Youth Football and Education Camp for local kids on June 23, 2018, and a free Community Day on June 30, 2018, at the newly renovated field.

Davis, who grew up on Detroit’s west side, founded his own non-profit, called the Trenchwork Foundation, in 2017 to focus on community redevelopment in Detroit, and create healthy living, educational, and community opportunities for children in his hometown.

Click here for more information on the Trenchwork Foundation.