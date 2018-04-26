CBS 62(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich […]
Filed Under:gives back, nfl

(CBS Detroit) An NFL player who happens to be a Detroit Native is giving back to the city in a big way.

Baltimore Raven lineman Carl Davis hopes to make a difference in the lives of kids from his hometown. The 26-year-old has three events planned to uplift Detroit kids during his offseason.

Davis will kick-off his hometown give back with a Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 5, from 8am-2pm, to revitalize the dilapidated football field and surrounding area adjacent to his childhood alma mater; McKenzie Elementary-Middle School.

McKenzie’s football field was built for the former MacKenzie High School, but shortly after the field was completed the high school was torn down, and the field was left for vandals.

Davis, who has already begun recruiting Cleanup Day volunteers, is looking for at least 100 volunteers on May 5 to help him clean up debris, make repairs and revitalize the football field at McKenzie for K-8 athletes.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help Carl on Cleanup Day can sign up via email at EventsB1M@gmail.com.

Davis is also hosting two other events including a free Youth Football and Education Camp for local kids on June 23, 2018, and a free Community Day on June 30, 2018, at the newly renovated field.

Davis, who grew up on Detroit’s west side, founded his own non-profit, called the Trenchwork Foundation, in 2017 to focus on community redevelopment in Detroit, and create healthy living, educational, and community opportunities for children in his hometown.

Click here for more information on the Trenchwork Foundation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen