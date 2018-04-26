Ready to discover the freshest new spots in Detroit?

From a funky curry spot to an upscale New American restaurant, read on for the newest eateries to open for business around town.

Folk

PHOTO: KIRK B./YELP

The Farmer’s Hand market has expanded its culinary offerings with Folk, a 24-seat breakfast and brunch cafe in Corktown. Located at 1701 Trumbull Ave., the brightly lit, white-tiled eatery serves a variety of farm-fresh fare, with tasty treats running the gamut from house-made granola to savory Aussie meat pie, biscuit sandwiches to locally made ice cream.

“We want the food to not just be healthy for your insides, but also a really beautiful experience,” Rohani Foulkes, who co-owns the cozy spot with Kiki Louya, told the Detroit News.

Lumen Detroit

PHOTO: LUMEN DETROIT/YELP

Head downtown to Lumen Detroit, an illuminating New American restaurant at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Beacon Park.

Architecturally striking, the modern, 4,000-square-foot space — with floor-to-ceiling windows in every direction — is a partnership between park owner DTE Energy and Oakland County restaurateurs the LePage family, as Eater Detroit reports.

Lumen has ample outdoor dining space, with rooftop seating and an accompanying patio. Menu offerings include schnitzel with red cabbage and new potatoes, pan-seared salmon and an andouille and Italian sausage duo, along with an extensive drink list.

Fist of Curry

PHOTO: FIST OF CURRY/YELP

The funky Fist of Curry restaurant and bar has recently debuted at 2547 Bagley St. in southwest Detroit’s Mexicantown. Just days after closing the Huron Room, the restaurant’s owners dumped the seafood concept and reopened with an all-new look and menu, per the Detroit Free Press.

The new Fist of Curry has a retro vibe, with a 1970s color scheme of yellow, orange and rust red. Rather than focus on a particular cuisine, the menu trots the globe in search of curry dishes like tikka masala, Jamaican jerk chicken, Japanese curry rice with breaded pork, and curry fried cauliflower.

Detroit One Coney Island

PHOTO: DETROIT ONE CONEY ISLAND/YELP

Along the northern edge of the city, Detroit One Coney Island has added a new outpost at 5 W. 7 Mile Rd. Like the Midtown original, it’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the menu is packed with favorites like the “coney dog” with onions and mustard, Greek salad, burgers, pita sandwiches and gyros. Breakfast is available all day, with a selection of omelets, Greek hash and an all-meat skillet served with sausage gravy.