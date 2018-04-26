CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:cats, Chris Melore, Instagram, Local TV, paralysis, pets, talkers

ST. LOUIS (CBS Local) – Social media is filled with all sorts of cat videos; however, one feline’s inspirational story is warming hearts and teaching people about the value of compassion.

Scooter is not a typical cat. She and another cat were rescued by medical student Sam Tochtrop as kittens. Scooter was born with a spinal deformity, which has paralyzed her hind legs. Although the disabled cat would face many challenges moving forward, her owner says he was determined to give Scooter a good life.

“The first vet [told] me that I might need to put her down if I wasn’t willing to put in the work,” Tochtrop said in a YouTube video. “I was willing to put in the work.” The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences student started documenting the duo’s adventures on Instagram two years ago. Scooter has quickly gained over 16,000 followers online who tune in to see the inspirational cat tackle many tasks pets and their owners take for granted.

“I do feel there is a small amount of compassion that is required to look at a creature — a person or an animal — and say that it’s deserving of a quality of life,” the St. Louis resident told The Kansas City Star.

Fans of Scooter’s journey have reportedly stepped up to help Tochtrop by donating food and other pet supplies. The cat’s owner added that the generous donations have enabled him to take care of Scooter’s medical needs much more easily. “It’s awesome how many of you have said that we’ve brightened your days just by sharing our lives with you,” Tochtrop said in an April 5 post. “Thank you all so much for helping us get to where we are!”

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen