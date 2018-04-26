CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, school, St. Louis, stun gun, talkers, taser

NORMANDY, MO (CBS Local) – A Missouri school security officer has been arrested after allegedly using a stun gun on a 14-year-old student.

According to reports, the head of school security at Normandy Middle School confronted a half-day student who was preparing to leave the building at around 11 a.m. Central time on April 20. School surveillance videos then show the security guard using his weapon on the teen.

“The video shows the security person pin the student against the wall and jab him with a stun gun,” Normandy Police Chief Frank Mininni said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “From the pictures of the injuries I’ve seen, he had some red welts.”

A school resource officer, Ralph Ruffin, was the first person on the scene and had the student taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer, who also works for the Normandy Police Department, then arrested the civilian guard for using a taser on a child – which is against the department’s policy. The unidentified guard was not charged with a crime. He was, however, placed on leave from his job at the school.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office is now seeking assault charges against the head of school security, according to KMOV. School district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams says 15 security guards were hired to provide an “extra layer of security” and prevent fights between students. Sims-Williams added that the district is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen