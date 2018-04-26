By Mickie McLeod

What crime was committed on last night’s episode of Survivor: Ghost Island ? Only 11 castaways are left. Who didn’t make it to the Top Ten? Here’s what you missed!

Hunger was hitting everyone in the tribe, especially Des. She explains a little more about how her lack of food and energy reminded her of when she used to be homeless. She focused on her struggles back then to keep her mind in the game and to keep her motivated. To spark up more of her motivation, she decided that she’s ready to make big moves.

The original Naviti seem to be a strong seven. Dom, Wendell, Sabastian, Kellyn, as well as Chelsea, Ang, and Des. Des, however, came up with a plan to blindside Kellyn. She creates her master plan with Chelsea and Ang and then shares it with the remaining four original Malolo members, Donathan, Jenna, Michael, and Laurel.

Laurel, however, is caught in the middle. She also has an alliance with Dom and doesn’t want to go against him. Could she trust Des more though? Is she ready to break up the strong Naviti alliance?

Meanwhile, the Malolo four are still on the bottom and aren’t sure if they’re ready to trust Des’ plan. Michael and Donathan are clever enough to begin and look for a Hidden Immunity Idol. As they searched everywhere, it was Donathan that found the famous, two-piece power idol. This two-piece power idol had first introduced in Survivor: Kaôh Rōng Season 32: Brains vs. Brawns vs. Beauty.

Donathan found the first piece to the power idol, which was from Season 32 castaway and former NBA player, Scot Pollard. The second piece to the power idol was originally from former castaway, Tai. Together with their half idols, would equal an entirely safe and powerful Hidden Immunity Idol. However, back in that season, Tai refused to give the other half to save Scot when the time came to save him. Scot left with half of the power idol in his pocket, leaving this one of the biggest betrayals ever in Survivor history. To reverse the curse, Donathan must retrieve the second half of the power idol, which hid under the shelter at camp.

Discretely, Donathan retrieved his other half of the idol from under the shelter. He had to do this so sneakily without anyone but his alliance to see him. He finally retrieves the other half and shared the news with his remaining original Malolo tribe, Michael, Jenna, and Laurel. Donathan’s game is looking a lot brighter now!

Reward Challenge / Ghost Island

This was the challenge to win! Last night, the tribe was playing for a reward of a helicopter ride across the Fiji Islands, followed by a big picnic lunch. Sandwiches, cheese, crackers, and chocolate — this was the energy the castaways needed.

The eleven had to pick teams, schoolyard-style. This meant only five on each side would make it even, leaving one person to sit out. The person who sat out was not able to win the reward, and not an option to be sent to Ghost Island as well. That person was the most recent Idol finder, Donathan.

Starting in the ocean, the two teams of five had to paddle their way back to shore while rescuing three of their members out of individual cages. After retrieving all their castaways and making it back to shore, the team had to solve a giant puzzle.

Exhaustion kicked in, and the puzzle pieces were pretty big and confusing too. The fatigue, however, didn’t stop Sabastian, Michael, Jenna, Chelsea, and Kellyn, and they won the challenge. The five enjoyed a picnic lunch on the beach together. The remaining five had to draw rocks to decide who would visit Ghost Island for the night. Ang was the one who had to go, and she ended up losing a chance at the advantage when playing the game at Ghost Island. Because of her loss, Ang would not be able to vote at the next Tribal Council.

Individual Immunity Challenge

Individual Immunity — back up for grabs! This week, the Immunity was for the last person standing in a pure strength and balancing challenge. While leaning back, the castaways had to balance a ball on a disk with only the use of two ropes. The last person to balance their ball on the disk won Immunity!

Within one minute of the challenge, half of the castaway’s balls hit the ground, and they were out. It came down to Sabastian and Chelsea, and it was Chelsea who won this Immunity Challenge, making it the third woman in a row to win all the Individual Immunities so far in the season.

Tribal Council

Before Tribal Council, a storm was brewing! Earlier in the episode, we were shown that Des was ready to break up the Naviti seven and work with the remaining four Malolo. Because she was in the middle of it, Laurel tells Dom the entire plan. Dom was obviously not happy and explains to Kellyn that she was about to be blindsided by their own alliance. Kellyn refuses to believe him though, so she confronts Chelsea and Des herself.

Des completely lies to her face and acts kind of like a fool in this episode. Since Laurel shared her plan to Dom, Des is pissed. At one point in the episode, she confronts Laurel and yells at her, fully showing she’s embarrassed that her plan backfired. She seems to be pretty hangry and aggressive towards Laurel. Des denies the “rumors” of her trying to break up the seven and doesn’t admit the truth to her original Naviti members. She swears on everything to reassure Kellyn too that she’s completely oblivious to the rumors.

It’s noticeable that the weaker members of the seven are trying to play strategic moves too. Des’ got caught in a lie though, and it was (almost) the perfect crime. At Tribal, everyone says they’re “telling the truth,” but there are two opposite sides. One side is that Des created this master plan to blindside Kellyn, and the other was that Laurel is making this statement up. In the end, Karma had come her way. Honesty is always the best, and Des got voted out this Tribal Council. At least she can finally eat now.

The Top Ten is here! Michael is truly the underdog in this game, and I sure hope to see him make it far! Laurel is very strategic too, and I do like her! It’s safe to say that every castaway is playing their individual game and you just never know who will play some tricks next week! You do not want to miss it.

Tweet me @mick_cloudy and let’s talk about this awesome season! Don’t miss Survivor: Ghost Island Wednesday’s at 8/7c on CBS and don’t miss my recaps every week!