Filed Under:DTE, Michigan

 (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved DTE Energy’s request to build a nearly $1 billion natural gas power plant as it retire coal-fired plants.

It is the first approval of a major new plant for one of the state’s regulated utilities in decades.

The Michigan Public Service Commission OK’d the plant Friday, despite opposition from environmental groups and others that favor renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs.

Construction will begin in 2019. The plant will open in 2022. It will be located at DTE’s Belle River Power Plant site in East China Township in St. Clair County.

PSC Chairwoman Sally Talberg says the plant has the best combination of operational, reliability and economic attributes to fill a need for power.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen