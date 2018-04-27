ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have holes to fills on defense.

The Lions may look to address needs at defensive tackle end, and linebacker when the NFL draft resumes Friday night.

Detroit took care of a void in the first round, selecting Arkansas center Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick.

Detroit has second- and third-round picks along with slots in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds as the draft stretch into its final day Saturday. The Lions went into the draft without a sixth-round selection, giving it up last year to acquire offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson started six games and was released in November.

The Lions are desperately hoping to improve their lackluster running game and protect franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

