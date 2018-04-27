DETROIT (AP) — A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a social media-publicized paintball game battle that took place across a number of city neighborhoods.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Davon Williams was expected to be arraigned Friday with assault and propelling an object at a vehicle. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Detroit police Capt. Darrell Patterson was in an unmarked patrol car Wednesday night when he saw about 50 people with paintball guns shooting at each other. Williams was arrested after paintballs were fired at Patterson’s vehicle.

Police said Thursday that other arrests were made after people, vehicles and property were spattered with paint. No injuries were reported.

Patterson has said the realistic-looking guns could cause panic and someone could get injured.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.