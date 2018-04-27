Comments
LANSING (CBS Detroit/AP) — Michigan voters will decide in November whether to allow recreational marijuana, after officials certified Thursday that there were enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot. Here are 5 things you need to know:
- The proposal, which the bipartisan state elections board allowed to proceed on a 4-0 vote, would make Michigan the 10th state and the first in the Midwest to legalize the drug for recreational purposes.
- It would let people 21 and older possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed on top of the 6 percent state sales tax.
- Some Republicans fear the legalization effort could drive up Democratic turnout for the general election.
- Though the House leader signaled the recreational pot bill is headed to a statewide vote, lawmakers do have another option that appears unlikely. They could reject the legislation and propose an alternative, in which case both would be placed on the ballot.
- Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year. Revenue is supposed to go towards education, roads, and cities and counties with marijuana businesses.
