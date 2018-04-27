LANSING (CBS Detroit/AP) — Michigan voters will decide in November whether to allow recreational marijuana, after officials certified Thursday that there were enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot. Here are 5 things you need to know:

The proposal, which the bipartisan state elections board allowed to proceed on a 4-0 vote, would make Michigan the 10th state and the first in the Midwest to legalize the drug for recreational purposes. It would let people 21 and older possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed on top of the 6 percent state sales tax. Some Republicans fear the legalization effort could drive up Democratic turnout for the general election. Though the House leader signaled the recreational pot bill is headed to a statewide vote, lawmakers do have another option that appears unlikely. They could reject the legislation and propose an alternative, in which case both would be placed on the ballot. Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year. Revenue is supposed to go towards education, roads, and cities and counties with marijuana businesses.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.