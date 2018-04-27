DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit funeral home has had its license reinstated after it was suspended earlier this year for alleged violations that included improper storage of cremated remains and unsanitary embalming room conditions.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office confirmed Thursday that Barksdale Funeral Home’s license was reissued April 11.

The state also said in January that the funeral home failed to deposit funds from three prepaid funeral contracts with an authorized escrow agent and provided services despite having an expired mortuary science establishment license.

The funeral home says in a release that it reopened this week.

Another Detroit funeral home was closed Wednesday after its mortuary science license was summarily suspended. The state said inspections at Cantrell Funeral Home found decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.