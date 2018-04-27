CBS 62Justin Rose (Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
Filed Under:bike crash, fatal

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Testimony has concluded after defense attorneys declined to call any witnesses in the trial of a Michigan motorist accused of running down nine bicyclists, killing five of them.

The defense’s move Thursday means 52-year-old Charles Pickett of Battle Creek will not testify during his trial on 14 charges, including five each of second-degree murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs causing death. He faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Prosecutors also ended their case Thursday. They allege Pickett was driving well above the speed limit and didn’t apply his brakes until striking the first victim in the 2016 crash near Kalamazoo.

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

