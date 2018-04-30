Story Hoodline — According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $825. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

12927 Plymouth Road, #10

Listed at $440 / month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 12927 Plymouth Road in Barton-McFarland, is 46.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $825 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, new windows and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn’t very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4780 Wayburn St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4780 Wayburn St. in Morningside, is listed for $450 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, ample natural light and a front porch. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

22325 W 8 Mile Road

Listed at $500 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22325 W 8 Mile Road in Berg-Lasher.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2024 Hubbard St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2024 Hubbard St. in Southwest Detroit, is listed for $545 / month.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, built-in shelves, a ceiling fan and arched doorways. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

16634 East 8 Mile Road

Over at 16634 East 8 Mile Road in Regent Park, there’s this 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, going for $600 / month.

In the unit, you’ll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a microwave and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a yard and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

