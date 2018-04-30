CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:apartment, cheapest, detroit, Real estate, rentals

Story Hoodline — According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $825. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

12927 Plymouth Road, #10

%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 
%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now

Listed at $440 / month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 12927 Plymouth Road in Barton-McFarland, is 46.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $825 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, new windows and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn’t very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4780 Wayburn St.

%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 
%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4780 Wayburn St. in Morningside, is listed for $450 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, ample natural light and a front porch. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

22325 W 8 Mile Road

%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 
%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 

Listed at $500 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22325 W 8 Mile Road in Berg-Lasher.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here’s the listing.)

2024 Hubbard St.

%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 
%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2024 Hubbard St. in Southwest Detroit, is listed for $545 / month.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, built-in shelves, a ceiling fan and arched doorways. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

16634 East 8 Mile Road

%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 
%name The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Detroit Right Now
 

Over at 16634 East 8 Mile Road in Regent Park, there’s this 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, going for $600 / month.

In the unit, you’ll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a microwave and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a yard and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen