DETROIT – Tired of punching someone else’s time clock? If you’ve been thinking about starting your own business, you’re well positioned if you live in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the best large city to start a new business, according to a new study.

Detroit made the top 100 list for best cities to start a business. It ranked No. 74 among 180 cities considered in the new analysis.

Detroit got high marks for its low business costs. It was ranked the No. 1 city for lowest labor costs, in fact, at $26,249 for an annual median income. That’s 4.3 times lower than in Fremont, Calif., the city with the highest at $111,613.

Detroit also took the top spot for highest availability of human capital. But, it didn’t do as well in the analysis when it came to access to business resources.

Grand Rapids also made the rankings, for one of the top cities with the most average growth in small businesses.

Click here to continue.