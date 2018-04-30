CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, coral, fish, fish tanks, Local TV, medicine, talkers, texas, toxin

CEDAR PARK, TX (CBS Local) – A Texas mother is speaking out after an attempt to clean a fish tank nearly killed her and her entire family.

Chasity Ahman was cleaning the family fish tank when she noticed a strange substance growing on the decorative coral inside the aquarium. “I noticed these little, cute… button polyps that were new to me,” Ahman said, via KHOU.

After scrubbing off the odd algae, Ahman said she immediately started to feel sick. Unknown to her, the algae had released a dangerous neurotoxin into the air. By the next morning the Ahmans were completely incapacitated and their condition stumped local hospitals. “I thought we were coming down with the flu or something. We couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t answer the door. I couldn’t force myself out of bed.”

According to local saltwater livestock experts, colorful coral arrangements known as palythoa can be deadly for owners who don’t know how to properly take care of them. “When that stuff becomes airborne, it’s usually caused by somebody scraping,” said Austin Aqua-Dome manager Hunter Leber. “I would suggest, really, to leave them alone for the most part.”

Ahman and her family reportedly spent two days in the hospital. The palythoa toxin also killed five of the family’s fish.

In late March, 10 people in Great Britain were hospitalized after being exposed to “palytoxins” that were released by a man cleaning his fish tank. 27-year-old Chris Matthews reportedly removed his decorative aquarium rocks from the tank and unknowingly exposed his family and firefighters to “incredibly lethal” fumes produced by the coral. Those patients were all treated and released after suffering flu-like symptoms and eye irritation.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen