MEMPHIS, TN (CBS Local) – A mother in Tennessee turned her “disobedient, disrespectful” son in to the police after seeing his photo on the news. Adrian Perry also apologized to a couple her son allegedly tried to rob before being shot at by one of the victims.

The Details:

  • Derriontay Perry exchanged gunfire with a woman he attempted to rob on April 22
  • Perry faces assault and robbery charges
  • Adrian Perry turned her son into police on April 25 after seeing his mugshot on TV

According to WREG, Derriontay Perry was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery after he tried to rob a Memphis homeowner on April 22. The resident’s home security camera captured the 20-year-old approaching the male resident in his attempt to rob him. A female resident is then seen coming out of the home with a gun and firing a warning shot into the air at Perry. He then allegedly pulled out a gun of his own and fired back at the couple.

“I do not even know where he got a gun,” the suspect’s mother said, via The Blaze. The 20-year-old was able to escape the armed couple, but was later identified as the suspect on local television. Perry’s mother says when she saw the report she immediately called 911 and handed her son over to police on April 25.

“I love him. That’s what you call tough love. Something a lot of more parents need to start doing,” the mother told reporters. “I am sorry that your visit to Memphis, Tennessee had to be like that because of MY disobedient, disrespectful child.”

Derriontay Perry is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond. No one was injured during the robbery attempt.

