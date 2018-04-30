CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
METRO DETROIT — Monday is the last day for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and as it comes to an end, law enforcement agencies across the state are conducting covert distracted driving stops. The initiative is called Operation Ghost Rider and police all around the country are taking part.

Operation Ghost Rider in Michigan

More than 50 local officers for police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police will participate in Operation Ghost Rider. The plan uses unmarked spotter vehicles which contain a law enforcement passenger; When spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully-marked unit to initiate a traffic stop.

Auburn Hills police, Clinton Township police, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Township police, Sterling Heights police and Utica police will all be taking part.

“Distracted drivers put themselves and everyone else on the road in extreme danger. That text, phone call, or any other behavior taking your focus off your driving, can and should wait,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police. “We hope this traffic enforcement initiative will help change dangerous driver behavior.”

