METRO DETROIT — We are in store for a big warm up this week, but, enjoy it while these near-80 spring temperatures last, because the temp is expected to drop nearly 20 degrees by the weekend.

Tuesday will be the highlight of the week, with sunny skies and temps at 77 degrees. Wednesday temps will remain as warm, but showers are expected to start in the afternoon with some gusty winds.

Take a look at the full forecast:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Click here for more.