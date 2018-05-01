CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:MLB, Ryan Mayer, The Baseball Report

Ryan Mayer

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted right-hander Nick Kingham out of high school in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft. After eight years, including a season and change missed due to Tommy John surgery, Kingham finally debuted with the big club over the weekend. He didn’t disappoint.

Going against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kingham took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong singled to left field with two outs to break up the bid. The 20 batters that Kingham retired prior to giving up the single is an expansion-era record for a pitcher making his Major League debut. He got Marcell Ozuna to ground out to end the seventh before being taken out. Kingham struck out nine while walking none and threw 98 pitches, with a whopping 72 of them being strikes.

A night before Kingham was setting the record for most consecutive batters retired to start a debut, the Arizona Diamondbacks tied a 111-year-old National League record with their win over the Washington Nationals. Saturday’s 4-3 extra-inning win over the Nationals gave the D-backs their ninth straight series victory to open the season, which ties the mark set by the 1907 Chicago Cubs.

Those Cubs, you may know, were known for their double-play combo of (Joe) Tinker to (Johnny) Evers to (Frank) Chance. The pitching staff was led by Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown, and they went on to win 107 games and the World Series. That’s a lot for the Diamondbacks to try and live up to after the fast start.

For more of the stories from the week of Major League Baseball, check out the video above.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen