Looking to expand your family with a furry loved one? This weekend is your chance. Thousands of homeless pets across the U.S. will get a second chance at life on Saturday, May 5 for the Empty the Shelters Free Adoption Day.

A total of 66 Michigan shelters and rescues will participate in the adoption event, hosted by Bissell Pet Foundation. The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay all adoption fees at those shelters and has already successfully placed 10,000 dogs and cats into loving homes with nine different adoption events over the last two years.

Anyone who adopts an animal on May 5 at a participating shelter will receive an “adopt box” with a 5-pound bag of food, treats, toys and wellness information. Coupons will also be given out for even more supplies.

“We are a small organization doing our best to give every pet a loving home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, in a press release. “Getting animals out of shelters and into homes is critical. Empty the Shelters does just that by encouraging people to choose adoption first.”

Nationwide, approximately 2.7 million pets are euthanized each year because they can’t find homes, according to the non-profit. Currently, only 23% of dogs and 31% of cats in family homes come from an animal shelter or humane society. Bissell Pet Foundation’s events have demonstrated that waiving fees motivates quality adopters, they said.

