CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Facebook, Privacy

(CNN Money) — Facebook users will soon be able to clear their browsing history on the social network.

On Tuesday, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said the company is adding a new privacy feature that lets you clear your browsing history on Facebook, including what you’ve clicked on and which websites you’ve gone to.

“In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We’re building a version of this for Facebook too,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Once the update is rolled out to users, they will also be able to see information about the apps and websites they’ve interacted with that use Facebook’s ads and analytics tools. Users will be able to remove this information from their account, too.

Related: Your Facebook data scandal questions answered

“To be clear, when you clear your cookies in your browser, it can make parts of your experience worse. You may have to sign back in to every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won’t be as good while it relearns your preferences,” Zuckerberg said.

The company said it would take “a few months” to build the feature.

The announcement comes ahead of Facebook’s annual developer conference F8 in San Jose on Tuesday. Zuckerberg is set to give a keynote speech at 1 p.m. ET in the midst of the company’s ongoing privacy crisis.

Last month, Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill on the company’s role in allowing Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political data firm that worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, to improperly access data on 87 million people.

On Tuesday morning, Facebook also suddenly began offering users an option to flag every post in News Feeds and elsewhere as hate speech. The feature appeared on desktop, but not on mobile.

The question “Does this post contain hate speech?” started appearing under all posts until about 11:30 a.m. ET. If users clicked yes, they could give feedback on the post. The options were “Hate Speech,” “Test P 1,” “Test P 2” and “Test P 3.”

A Facebook spokesperson told CNNMoney a “bug” caused the test to launch publicly.

“This was an internal test we were working on to understand different types of speech, including speech we thought would not be hate,” the spokesperson said. “It’s been disabled.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen