DETROIT — Sales begin Tuesday to let hockey fans in on the legacy of the Detroit Red Wings at the Joe Louis Arena, where they played for 38 seasons. Everything from the seats to the signs to the official scoreboard will be sold off in the now-unused arena owned by the City of Detroit.

Starting May 1, season ticket holders will get the first opportunity to buy seats as mementos; On May 12, the sale will open to the public. Seats will be sold in sets of two and start at $150 each. There are additional charges for requesting a specific seat. They can be picked up or shipped out to fans.

Miedema Asset Management Group, Inc. and Robert Levy Associates, LLC will manage the sale of the seats and other assets from the Joe Louis Arena.

“Pricing of the seats was determined carefully to make owning a piece of the incredible Joe Louis Arena history affordable to all fans, even though there are limited quantities available,” said Robert Levy and Scott Miedema in a press release. “Current season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors will have first priority. All remaining seats will be sold on a first-come-first serve basis.”

Seats will be sold at http://www.thejoeseats.com.

