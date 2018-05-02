CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:best of, Eat See Play, play

STORY HOODLINE — A new month has touched down, bringing with it a host of festivities.

To help you make the most of the first week of May, our friends at Eventbrite clued us in to five fun-filled events coming up around Detroit. From Mother’s Day bonding to Cinco de Mayo fiestas, here’s the best ways to celebrate the season.

Get charmed by New Centeroriginal 5 Ways To Celebrate The Season In Detroit This Week

PHOTO: EVENTBRITE

This Wednesday evening, the nonprofit Detroit Experience Factory will introduce newcomers to the city’s second downtown, New Center. The free tour will explore the neighborhood’s architectural gems, charming townhouses and improving public transit options.

The date: Wednesday 5/2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The location: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Sip, snack and paint with Mom

denise johnson 463885 unsplash 5 Ways To Celebrate The Season In Detroit This Week
PHOTO: DENISE JOHNSON/UNSPLASH

Spend some quality time with your mom this Mother’s Day weekend, starting with a delicious sip and paint. Hosted by Chuck’s Creations, the evening will include plenty of bonding over paints, drinks and the local food artist’s sweet creations.

The date: Friday 5/4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The location: 15641 E. Warren Ave.

The price: $45

Buy tickets

Dance in the street

block party 5 Ways To Celebrate The Season In Detroit This Week
PHOTO: AJ P./YELP

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo from noon to 1 a.m. at the Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Randolph Street. You’ll dance to old-school hip-hop and R&B at three different clubs, all day and night, for the price of one.

The date: Saturday 5/5, noon-1 a.m.

The location: 1435 Randolph St.

The price: $10 for early bird, $15 for general admission, $100 for three tickets and VIP booth

Buy tickets

Celebrate ‘Derby de Mayo’mathew schwartz 406585 unsplash 5 Ways To Celebrate The Season In Detroit This Week

PHOTO: MATHEW SCHWARTZ/UNSPLASH

With the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo falling on the same day, Operation Able plans to celebrate in a big way. To help raise funds for the city’s work experience program, head down to The Hannan Center to watch the derby and dine on Mexican fare crafted by the program’s interns.

The date: Saturday 5/5, 3-7 p.m.

The location: The Hannan Center, 4750 Woodward Ave.

The price: $25 for regular admission, $50 for VIP service

Buy tickets

Photograph the Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiestajoseph chan 264831 unsplash 5 Ways To Celebrate The Season In Detroit This Week

PHOTO: JOSEPH CHAN/UNSPLASH

Capture the 54th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade with fellow photographers. Members of the Motown Camera Club will meet at Detroit Cristo Rey High School, follow the parade down to the second annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Clark Park, then grab lunch at a nearby restaurant to view all of their shots.

The date: Sunday 5/6, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

The location: Detroit Cristo Rey High School, 5679 Vernor Highway

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen