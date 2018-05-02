STORY HOODLINE — A new month has touched down, bringing with it a host of festivities.

To help you make the most of the first week of May, our friends at Eventbrite clued us in to five fun-filled events coming up around Detroit. From Mother’s Day bonding to Cinco de Mayo fiestas, here’s the best ways to celebrate the season.

Get charmed by New Center

PHOTO: EVENTBRITE

This Wednesday evening, the nonprofit Detroit Experience Factory will introduce newcomers to the city’s second downtown, New Center. The free tour will explore the neighborhood’s architectural gems, charming townhouses and improving public transit options.

The date: Wednesday 5/2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The location: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Sip, snack and paint with Mom



PHOTO: DENISE JOHNSON/UNSPLASH

Spend some quality time with your mom this Mother’s Day weekend, starting with a delicious sip and paint. Hosted by Chuck’s Creations, the evening will include plenty of bonding over paints, drinks and the local food artist’s sweet creations.

The date: Friday 5/4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The location: 15641 E. Warren Ave.

The price: $45

Buy tickets

Dance in the street



PHOTO: AJ P./YELP

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo from noon to 1 a.m. at the Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Randolph Street. You’ll dance to old-school hip-hop and R&B at three different clubs, all day and night, for the price of one.

The date: Saturday 5/5, noon-1 a.m.

The location: 1435 Randolph St.

The price: $10 for early bird, $15 for general admission, $100 for three tickets and VIP booth

Buy tickets

Celebrate ‘Derby de Mayo’

PHOTO: MATHEW SCHWARTZ/UNSPLASH

With the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo falling on the same day, Operation Able plans to celebrate in a big way. To help raise funds for the city’s work experience program, head down to The Hannan Center to watch the derby and dine on Mexican fare crafted by the program’s interns.

The date: Saturday 5/5, 3-7 p.m.

The location: The Hannan Center, 4750 Woodward Ave.

The price: $25 for regular admission, $50 for VIP service

Buy tickets

Photograph the Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiesta

PHOTO: JOSEPH CHAN/UNSPLASH

Capture the 54th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade with fellow photographers. Members of the Motown Camera Club will meet at Detroit Cristo Rey High School, follow the parade down to the second annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Clark Park, then grab lunch at a nearby restaurant to view all of their shots.

The date: Sunday 5/6, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

The location: Detroit Cristo Rey High School, 5679 Vernor Highway

The price: Free

Reserve tickets