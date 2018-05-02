CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:baseball, Houston Astros, Ken Giles, MLB
Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

By Ryan Mayer

Baseball can be a frustrating game, especially for guys called upon in late-game pressure situations. One day, you quickly work your way through the opponent to lock down a save, and the next, you give up a three-run homer to take the loss. That frustration can, at times, boil over, which is exactly what happened to Astros closer Ken Giles during last night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Giles entered the game in the ninth inning with the score still tied at zero before coughing up four runs, three of them on a homer from Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Needless to say, he didn’t take that well.

We’ve seen guys punch walls, overturn Gatorade coolers and throw bats before, but punching yourself in the face? That’s new. Naturally, Twitter reacted accordingly, with plenty of jokes at Giles’ expense.

Twitter. Where your reaction to a bad performance will always be turned into a joke… or in this case, a literal punchline.

