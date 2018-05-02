CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Children as young as 10 could hunt on public land under a bill advancing in Michigan’s Legislature.

State law now lets those who are 10, 11, 12 or 13 years old hunt with a gun on private property if they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorized adult. The measure approved 102-7 by the House Wednesday would allow 10- to 13-year-olds to also hunt deer, bear and elk on public land.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, says many youth hunters cannot access private land. He wants to expand opportunities for young hunters.

Supporters say the bill would fix an oversight because youth hunters already can hunt on private land open to the public but not other public land.

