LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State agencies in Michigan are inviting requests for funding of projects intended to prevent and control invasive species.

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program expects to distribute about $3.6 million this year.

Plants, animals and other organisms become invasive when they’re introduced to an area where they’re not native and cause harm to the environment, economy or human health as they spread.

The grant program is overseen by Michigan’s departments of Natural Resources, Environmental Quality, and Agriculture and Rural Development.

In the four years since it was created, the program has awarded some $14 million to 78 projects targeting invaders such as phragmites, Japanese knotweed and oak wilt.

A handbook with information on applying for grants is available online. A webinar explaining the process is scheduled for May 23.

