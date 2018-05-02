CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:brunch, Mother's Day

METRO DETROIT — Looking to treat your mom this Mother’s Day? May 13 is just around the corner and some of Metro Detroit’s finest restaurants are offering amazing brunch deals to show the special woman in your life a memorable time.

Take a look at these local restaurants and their brunch offers. But hurry, tables are going fast.

Triple Nickel, Birmingham
They offer a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at $25 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Each mom gets a complimentary mimosa. The first seating starts at 10:30am, the second starts at 12:30pm, and the third at 2:30pm., with two-hour reservations.

The Whitney, Detroit
Treat your mother to an elegant brunch inside Detroit’s most iconic mansion, The Whitney. Enjoy a three course plated brunch, complete with a mimosa and a special gift for mom.

Andiamo, multiple locations across Metro Detroit
Andiamo’s brunch buffet runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $32-35 for adults, depending on the location. Find Adiamo in Royal Oak, Dearborn, Detroit or Livonia.

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Livonia
Find a special passion fruit mimosa at Fleming’s and their signature eggs benedict to thank mom for everything she does. Children’s menu available for $16 and full dinner menu available all day, if she prefers a good steak.

Joe Muer Seafood, Detroit
Hope for gorgeous weather this Mother’s Day and give her a waterfront view with brunch. Reserve a spot at the RenCen restaurant for a brunch buffet featuring made-to-order omelettes, a carving station, and coconut creme cake for dessert.

Punch Bowl Social, Detroit
Treat mama to brunch and a lively time at Punch Bowl Social, which will be featuring a buffet that includes omelet and taco stations, eggs, bacon, sausage, punch potatoes and assorted pastries. Plus, a free mimosa.

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge, Wyandotte
Moms eat free up to $25 on their special day at this restaurant with a view. The menu features salads, steaks, seafood, pasta and pizza.

Click here for more.

 

 

