METRO DETROIT — Looking to treat your mom this Mother’s Day? May 13 is just around the corner and some of Metro Detroit’s finest restaurants are offering amazing brunch deals to show the special woman in your life a memorable time.

Take a look at these local restaurants and their brunch offers. But hurry, tables are going fast.

Triple Nickel, Birmingham

They offer a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at $25 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Each mom gets a complimentary mimosa. The first seating starts at 10:30am, the second starts at 12:30pm, and the third at 2:30pm., with two-hour reservations.

The Whitney, Detroit

Treat your mother to an elegant brunch inside Detroit’s most iconic mansion, The Whitney. Enjoy a three course plated brunch, complete with a mimosa and a special gift for mom.

Andiamo, multiple locations across Metro Detroit

Andiamo’s brunch buffet runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $32-35 for adults, depending on the location. Find Adiamo in Royal Oak, Dearborn, Detroit or Livonia.

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Livonia

Find a special passion fruit mimosa at Fleming’s and their signature eggs benedict to thank mom for everything she does. Children’s menu available for $16 and full dinner menu available all day, if she prefers a good steak.

Joe Muer Seafood, Detroit

Hope for gorgeous weather this Mother’s Day and give her a waterfront view with brunch. Reserve a spot at the RenCen restaurant for a brunch buffet featuring made-to-order omelettes, a carving station, and coconut creme cake for dessert.

Punch Bowl Social, Detroit

Treat mama to brunch and a lively time at Punch Bowl Social, which will be featuring a buffet that includes omelet and taco stations, eggs, bacon, sausage, punch potatoes and assorted pastries. Plus, a free mimosa.

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge, Wyandotte

Moms eat free up to $25 on their special day at this restaurant with a view. The menu features salads, steaks, seafood, pasta and pizza.

