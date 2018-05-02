CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Northville, Northville Downs

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) – A harness racing track in southeastern Michigan is being allowed to hold two dozen live racing days earlier in the year.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says Northville Downs can move those days to the summer months from the fall.

Northville Downs Allowed To Move Up Some Live Racing Days

The track is in Northville, northwest of Detroit. Its live racing season began March 2. The Gaming Control Board says the track offers simulcast wagering.

Live races typically are run Fridays and Saturdays.

Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm says Northville Downs and the Michigan Harness Horsemen’s Association are looking for “ways to keep live racing viable in Michigan” and “believe the live racing calendar changes are in the best interests of the industry.”

