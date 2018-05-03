(CBS Detroit) – Michigan State University President John Engler will take to the stage in his first public setting on Thursday May 10 at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham in an exclusive conversation with CBS 62’s Carol Cain to talk about his time at the helm of the university during turbulent times, the state of education and the road ahead.

The event is the inaugural forum of the Detroit Free Press new “Breakfast Club” speaker series which is being launched to address key issues impacting the region with high profile speakers.

Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and columnist at the Free Press, is moderating the morning forums for the state’s largest news outlet.

The May 10 event, “ A Conversation With John Engler,” is sure to gain interest with so much going on.

President Engler has also been a force in business across Michigan and the nation. He ran the National Manufacturers Association and the influential Business Roundtable in Washington D.C. after serving as Michigan’s Governor.

If you have questions to suggest, please send to clcain@cbs.com.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 313-223-4038 .