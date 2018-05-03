CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(CBS Detroit) – More fallout for platinum selling rapper Kanye West. Detroit’s 105.1 the bounce has decided to pull Kanye West’s songs off air after his comments on TMZ. West appeared on the syndicated show earlier this week and called 400 years of slavery a “choice.”

Here is a statement from the station:

“105.1 the BOUNCE’s Morning BOUNCE with Bigg and Shay Shay have let our listeners have a voice and will be pulling Kayne West songs off the airwaves on Detroit’s throwback Hip Hop and R&B station in answer to West’s comments about slavery on TMZ earlier this week.”

During the TMZ interview the rapper also went on to say, “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

