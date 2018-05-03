DETROIT — America’s best employer for 2018 is a company that employs thousands of Americans but is headquartered in France, according to Forbes’ annual rankings of the best employers in the country.

The rankings of America’s best large employers placed tire manufacturer Michelin at the top of the list while the grocery chain Trader Joe’s took the No. 2 spot and Google came in at No. 3.

Forbes’ rankings were released on Tuesday and include 500 companies that have more than 5,000 employees. Ten companies on the list are based in Michigan, with the highest-ranked being Michigan State University, which came in No. 28 on the list.

