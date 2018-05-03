CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Jerry O’Connell, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Only CBS, The Big Bang Theory

It’s a big night on “The Big Bang Theory.” Jerry O’Connell guest stars as Georgie, Sheldon’s older brother.

Up until now, fans of Young Sheldon & Big Bang have only been able to imagine how Georgie tuned out. On tonight’s episode, Sheldon flies to Texas to invite his brother to his wedding.

“This is the first time George aka Georgie has been on Big Bang and it’s such an honor, it’s just so crazy,” said O’Connell.

The trip becomes even more important for Sheldon after he learns that his mother won’t be attending his wedding unless he invites his brother.

“It’s rare in anything, forget about television, that there’s a young Sheldon, an old Sheldon, a young Georgie and a young Missy. It’s groundbreaking stuff we’re doing here.” said O’Connell.

O’Connell returns to CBS after playing Pete Kaczmarek on “The Defenders” back in 2010.

Watch “The Big Bang Theory” tonight at 8pm EST on CBS.

