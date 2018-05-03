DETROIT — Little Caesars is being sued for $1 million by an ex-employee who says he routinely faced discrimination while working for the company in a Chicago location from 2015-2017.

Dionte Lawrence claims his colleagues often called him the N-word, physically attacked him and even shook metal chains at him, calling him a “slave.” He’s suing for $1,000,000 and claims he has suffered depression, anxiety, emotional distress and loss of income.

According to court documents, Lawrence claims that during his employment, he was racially harassed on an escalating basis, even after repeatedly complaining to human resources. Several examples are highlighted in the lawsuit:

Soon after he started his job, Lawrence says he asked a co-manager why all the black employees were placed in the back of the store while all the Hispanic employees were placed in the front of the store to interact with customers. He says he never got an answer and was later told to “stop asking the question.”

Lawrence says he then contacted human resources who told him, “We don’t mean to be racist, but this is a predominately Hispanic neighborhood.”

Shortly after that, Lawrence claims he was reassigned to the front of the store and immediately his co-workers started harassing him by calling him a “negro” and a “slave.” On one occasion, Lawrence says his co-workers called him a “slave” and then one of them “picked up and shook metal chain links” and asked him if they “looked familiar,” according to the court documents.

