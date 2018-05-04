CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:CBS Sports, Fan Essentials, PGA Tour, Pro Golf

Who hit the ball hardest off of the tee? Who could precisely shape their drives from side to side while also controlling its trajectory? Who could routinely put the ball on the fairway and in play when it mattered?

As Peter Kostis, on-course reporter for CBS Sports, put it, “all the superstars of each generation separated themselves from their fellow competitors with the driver.”

But only a select few separated themselves from those superstars and can be considered the best driver ever.

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, Jim Nantz, and Peter Kostis who they think the best driver ever is. Check out the video above for their answers.

Tune in for CBS Sports’ coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship, live from Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6, 3:00 – 6:00 pm ET. 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen