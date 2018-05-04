DETROIT (AP) – High winds that are toppling trees and power lines in mid-Michigan have cut power to more than 230,000 homes and businesses.

Friday’s outages came as the region remained under high wind warnings until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 65 mph were possible in the warning area.

DTE Energy says more than 160,000 of its customers, mostly in southeast Michigan, were without power as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Consumers Energy reported more than 77,000 of its customers without power as of 3 p.m.

Residents were urged to proceed with caution when outdoors and to stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with.

Residents were advised to treat every downed power line as if it were energized.