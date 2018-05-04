CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Researchers say former NHL player Jeff Parker suffered from a brain disease that has been linked with repeated head injuries in athletes.

The diagnosis comes from Boston University’s CTE Center. Parker is at least the seventh pro hockey player diagnosed with the disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which led to a $1 billion settlement between the NFL and former players.

Parker died of other causes at age 53 last September. The CTE center’s director, Dr. Ann McKee, says Parker suffered from an advanced stage of the disease. His symptoms included memory loss and impulsivity.

Parker played five seasons at Buffalo and Hartford until a head injury ended his career in 1991. He starred at Mariner High School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and at Michigan State.

Parker was a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit pending in Minnesota against the NHL, which disputes whether hockey injuries can cause CTE.

