Take advantage of your weekends and plan something fun for the whole family to enjoy! Explore somewhere different, take a class or enjoy a local festival. Here’s our top picks for what to do and where to go this weekend!

ROYAL OAK DOWNTOWN BIKE RODEO

Friday, May 11 @ 6:00 Pm – 9:00 Pm

@ Downtown Royal Oak

The Downtown Bike Rodeo will feature kid-friendly activities, including BMX bike, skateboard, scooter and roller blade demos on a half pipe in front of City Hall and outdoor games like tug-o-war ropes and kickball.

MOM & ME MOTHER’S DAY COOKIE CLASS

Friday, May 11 / 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

@ Friendship Factory – Rochester

Learn to decorate lovely spring themed sugar cookies on a special mother and daughter bonding night! Everyone will receive the yummy favorite recipe, dough to bake at home, and a cookie cutter, along with a personal box to take their decorated cookies home!

MOTHER DAUGHTER YOGA

Friday, May 11 / 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

@ Northville Yoga Room

It’s girl time on your mat in this specially designed class that combines yoga flow with partner yoga. Nurture and strengthen the special bond between mothers and daughters with yoga, laughter and fun! Ages 8+, $20/per person.

DAY OUT WITH THOMAS

Saturday, May 12 & Sunday, May 13

@ Greenfield Village

Your day will be packed with roundhouse tours of steam locomotives, railroad hobo songs and a railroad turntable feat of strength. Thomas storytelling, photos with Sir Topham Hatt™ and rides on the beloved cars immerse tiny conductors in the beloved world of Thomas the Tank Engine.

CRITTERS UP CLOSE

Saturday, May 12 (10:00 am – 4:00 pm) & Sunday, May 13 (1:00pm – 4:00pm)

@ Ann Arbor Hands On Museum

Every month, our visitors get up close and personal with some of our favorite critters from the natural world, thanks to our friends at Leslie Science & Nature Center! This month the featured critters are lizards, and they are ready for their close up.

