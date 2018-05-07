CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Death Rates, health, Local TV, obesity, talkers, United States

CBS Local — After the average life expectancy in the United States declined for the first time in decades, a new report is out detailing which states have the best and worst health care systems.

The non-profit health care advocacy group, The Commonwealth Fund, released a state-by-state scorecard on May 3 looking at each state’s ability to deliver medical care to its residents. The study broke down over 40 areas of health care from access, to the value of care Americans were paying for.

According to the results, which studied each state from 2013 to 2016, Hawaii ranked as America’s top state for health care services. Massachusetts, Minnesota, Vermont, and Utah followed in the rankings.

The nation’s worst health care system was found in Mississippi, with Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas finishing in the bottom five in the U.S. “If every state achieved the performance of the top-ranked state on each Scorecard indicator, the gains in health care access, quality, efficiency, and outcomes would be dramatic,” the study’s researchers concluded.

The health care scorecard also found a dramatic increase in “deaths of despair” across the country. Deaths caused by suicide, alcohol, and drug use have reportedly risen by 50 percent since 2005.

Obesity was also found to be growing problem in the country with between 25 and 39 percent of adults in each state now registering as obese. The study also added that the health care you receive may be up to three times better in a strong performing state than a poor performing one.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen