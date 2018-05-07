CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Time is running out to apply for federal grants that can help pay for planting trees and restoring native vegetation in the Great Lakes region.

The U.S. Forest Service says it expects to distribute about $3.7 million this year with funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program designed to make progress on the region’s top environmental problems.

Officials say the funding will be competitively awarded to the best proposals received through Friday.

Grants will be distributed across three program areas — reducing the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer; using green infrastructure to reduce runoff from degraded sites, and improving coastal wetland filtration.

Application information is available at http://www.grants.gov.

