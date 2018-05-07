CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, hockey, Lady Antebellum, Local TV, national anthem, NHL Playoffs, talkers

NASHVILLE, TN (CBS Local) – Nashville Predators fans thought they were in for a special night when hometown stars Lady Antebellum came out to sing the national anthem before the team’s playoff game on May 5. The mood quickly changed when the award-winning music group forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Hockey fans at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee groaned with displeasure when singer Charles Kelley skipped a line in the song and had to stop and regroup before the trio finished the performance. Kelley and bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood took to Twitter after the nationally-televised flub to apologize for their anthem mishap.

Kelley added on his own account that he had never messed up the national anthem before and the embarrassment would likely result in a very sleepless night.

Things didn’t get any better for Predators fans as their team went on to lose the crucial Game 5 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

Fans of the victorious Canadian squad added insult to injury by pointing out that the opponent’s national anthem was sung flawlessly.

