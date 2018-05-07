DETROIT — The Detroit teen who reportedly shot and killed his friend with a rifle while filming live on Instagram has been charged with a misdemeanor and may face up to two years behind bars.

Dawone Cook, 18, of Detroit, reportedly shot his friend Dylan Hemphill, also 18, late April 2 while playing with a rifle with a bayonet at a house on the city’s west side. He was arraigned last week and charged with careless discharge causing injury or death. He was given a $20,000 or 10 percent cash surety bond.

The teens were filming live on Instagram when Hemphill, took a bullet to the back of the head. Cook called 911 but his friend was pronounced dead on the scene.

