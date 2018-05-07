CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – U.S. and Canadian officials are meeting this week to discuss the condition of fish populations in the Great Lakes.

shutterstock 159914759 US, Canadian Officials To Discuss Great Lakes Fishery Issues

The Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s 63rd annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto.

The commission is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It implements a 1954 treaty dealing with Great Lakes science, cross-border cooperation and control of the sea lamprey, a parasitic invader that attacks fish.

Officials say the meeting will highlight work conducted during the past year to manage fish stocks and will include discussions of issues such as native species restoration, fish passage technology and climate change.

It also will enable commission members to hear from fishery managers and groups representing varied interests, such as commercial and sport fishing and state, local and tribal governments.

