WARREN, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Warren Mayer, Jim Fouts said that some of the 11 children suffered from malnutrition and were grossly underweight. Children were reportedly living in horrid conditions, eating cereal off the floor.

Authorities say the floor of the house was covered in cereal and animal feces.

Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams says an aunt took three children, including an infant to the hospital Monday for various ailments. McAdams says eight other children under the supervision of a 10-year-old also were transported to hospitals.

Police Chief William Dwyer says only one child, a baby, remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition.

Police have turned the case over to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

Mayor Fouts says the 11 children belong to two mothers.

Authorities have posted an “unsafe structure” sign at the home.

