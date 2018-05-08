DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at a home in Detroit.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on the city’s east side. The Detroit News says the boy’s family told police that the bullet was fired from outside the home.

Capt. Steve Walton says there’s evidence of bullet holes on the home’s exterior, but they might not be recent. Walton says there’s “too much gun play” in Detroit.

The boy was taken by a parent to a hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.