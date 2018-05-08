TROY, Mich. (AP) – An elementary school in Troy was placed on lockdown after an armored truck was robbed while stopped in a parking lot outside the building.

We are investigating a robbery of an armored car in the parking lot of Wattles Elementary. Suspects believed to have fled the area. — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 8, 2018

Police say two suspects approached the truck about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Wattles Elementary School in Troy.

Pepper spray was used on one of the armored truck company’s employees before the suspects fled with the contents of the vehicle.

The school was locked-down as a precaution.

