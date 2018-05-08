CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:arrest, assault, Chris Melore, Lightsaber, Local TV, Star Wars, talkers

SANDY TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS Local) – Police in Pennsylvania say a man turned to the dark side and allegedly beat his own mother with a Star Wars lightsaber.

42-year-old Andrew Vargas was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after officers found his 75-year-old mother, Joan, bleeding from her head. EMS workers and the Sandy Township Police Department were reportedly called to the home on April 27 to deal with Mrs. Vargas, who was allegedly having mental health issues.

By the time officers arrived, an ambulance was already treating the elderly woman’s injuries. “Joan stated that her son had hit her repeatedly with what she called a light saber,” police reported in court records. Officers added that the son “began striking her with this saber in the head, on her back/neck area and on her wrist,” but the mother did not know why he attacked her.

The 42-year-old denied attacking his mother and alleged that the senior struck herself because of her “many issues.” The Jedi mind trick did not work on the officers, who took Vargas to Clearfield County Jail. According to The Smoking Gun, the saber-wielding criminal has been previously arrested for theft, drunk driving, and criminal trespass.

