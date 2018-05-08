CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Data Breach, Equifax, Local TV, SEC, social security number, talkers

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Local) – Equifax is coming clean on just how devastating the 2017 data breach really was. In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), officials for the embattled credit reporting agency detailed how much information was actually stolen by hackers.

The Details:

  • Equifax has released more details on the 2017 data breach
  • Over 145 million Americans had their names and Social Security numbers stolen
  • The number of driver’s licenses, emails, home addresses, and TaxID numbers taken has now been disclosed to the SEC 

According to a May 7 document submitted to the SEC, 146.6 million people had their names and date of birth exposed. 145.5 million Americans also had their Social Security numbers stolen in the breach.

Those devastating facts had been widely reported since Equifax announced that their files had been illegally accessed between May and July of last year. The company is now revealing how many people also had private information, like addresses, phone numbers, emails, and even taxpayer ID numbers stolen.

According to the release, 99 million Americans had their address stolen. 20.3 million people had a phone number hacked. 17.6 million drivers had their license information taken. 1.8 million emails, 209,000 credit card numbers, and 97,500 Tax ID numbers were also compromised in the data breach.

Equifax was quick to remind the SEC that the hacks did not come from a single company database, but instead from attacks on multiple payment systems linked to Equifax. “The company’s forensics experts found no evidence that Equifax’s US and international core consumer, employment and income, or commercial credit reporting databases were accessed as part of the cyber attack,” company officials wrote in the statement.

Equifax has offered credit protection to any individual affected by the breach, however the company was fooled again and began sending customers to a fake Adobe download page in October. The fake link reportedly filled the victim’s internet browsers with pop-up ads.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen