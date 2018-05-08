CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(CBS Detroit) – Troy’s Pawfficer is one step closer to being an official member of the squad and the state’s first official police cat.

Friday, Judge Kirsten Nielsen Hartig and Judge Maureen McGinnis, both of 52-4 District Court, will swear in Pawfficer Badges the kitten at the Troy Police Department. It’s the latest chapter in the story that has captured the attention of people across the country.cutest cat ever Its Official: Michigans First Pawfficer to be Sworn In

Badges is a domestic long-hair kitten from an unwanted litter. She has spent most of her 10-week life with a volunteer from the Michigan Humane Society’s In-Home Heroes program. The In-Home Heroes Program has helped to save the lives of more than 2,000 pets.

Foster care was needed so Badges could reach two pounds; the minimum required to be treated, spayed, and adopted — and she’s in good company.

The Troy Police department will use Badges for therapeutic purposes and  public appearances.

