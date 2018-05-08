CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT – McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan today announced that they now officially offer Fresh Beef Quarter Pounders and Signature-Crafted Recipe sandwiches in all participating restaurants across the state.

The quarter-pound burgers are cooked right when ordered and served hot off the grill with customers’ favorite toppings.

“The change to Fresh Beef Quarter-Pound Burgers is the most significant change to our McDonald’s system in Michigan since All Day Breakfast,” said Marcos Quesada, General Manager for more than 520 restaurants in the state of Michigan. “This is the next step in our food journey as we build a better McDonald’s in every community we serve.”

McDonald’s food journey has included: a commitment to serving only cage-free eggs in the U.S. by 2025; serving chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine; removing artificial flavors/colors/preservatives from Chicken McNuggets; and serving sustainable fish on all Filet o’ Fish sandwiches in the U.S. as determined by the Marine Stewardship Council.

