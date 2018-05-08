LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police plan to target dangerous driving behaviors of motorists using I-94 between the Indiana state line and Wayne County.

Troopers will be assigned to patrol the highway during the spring and summer, focusing on distracted and aggressive driving, following too closely, improper lane use and excessive speed.

State police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says “motorists can expect troopers to take a zero-tolerance approach to these dangerous driving behaviors.”

Crashes on I-94 increased from 6,000 in 2016 to more than 6,400 last year. Crashes involving commercial vehicles jumped from 774 in 2016 to 856 in 2017.

